Gwalior, December 1: A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot by her boyfriend in Chhatarpur of Madhya Pradesh, in a suspected murder-suicide pact gone wrong. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon at a building on Satai Road, where the victim, Meera, and her boyfriend, Sachin Yadav, had planned to end their lives together. The couple had been in a secret relationship for three years but faced strong opposition from their families.

Meera's family had arranged her marriage to another man, and Sachin was under similar familial pressure. According to police, the couple decided on a pact where Sachin would shoot her and then kill himself. However, after shooting Meera in the head, Sachin fled the scene, unable to go through with the plan. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife over Suspicion of Illicit Relationship in Okhla.

Local residents reported hearing two gunshots around 1:30 PM and found Sachin leaving the building. Initially claiming he was going to the police, Sachin instead fled the scene. Police launched a manhunt and apprehended him in Naugaon. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime but claimed it was part of a suicide pact. Pune: Suspecting Infidelity, Married Man Kills Live-In Partner With Hammer, Dumps Her Body 130 km Away in Satara Before Abandoning 3-Year-Old Son in Alandi To Mislead Police in Maharashtra; Arrested.

Meera, a student pursuing a Bachelor of Education after completing her Master's degree, was found with a gunshot wound to the head. A country-made firearm was recovered at the scene. Forensic teams and senior officials, including SP Agam Jain, inspected the site as investigations continued.

The building, owned by Lakhre Builders, housed around 25 tenants, primarily students. Witnesses revealed that Meera arrived on a scooter an hour before the incident. Sachin, also a tenant, was reportedly present during the shooting.

SP Agam Jain stated, "We are verifying Sachin's claims. While he says they planned to die together, further investigation is needed to confirm the exact motive." Police are probing the case and seeking clarity on the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

