Korba, April 21: Three family members of former deputy chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Pyarelal Kanwar were killed by unknown assailants in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Wednesday morning. Pyarelal Kanwar's son Harish Kanwar, daughter-in-law Sumitra Kanwar, and 5-year-old granddaughter Ashi Kanwar were reportedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons. US Triple Murder Accused Sliced One Victim's Heart, Served It With Potatoes to Other Victims Before Attacking Them.

Police have launched an investigation into the triple murder. Notably, police have detained some suspects. "Harish Kanwar, Sumitra Kanwar and Ashi Kanwar (5) were found dead in the house. We are investigating the case. Some suspects have been detained, and questioning is going on," reported Hindustan Times, quoting superintendent of police, Korba, Abhishek Meena as saying. Odisha Triple Murder Case: Couple And Son Hacked to Death in Sleep in Sonepur District.

According to reports, Payrelal's 82-year-old mother was also present at the house at the time of the incident. After hearing screams, when she rushed to help Harish and other members of the family, the assailants pushed her. Harish's elder brother Harbhajan had gone for a walk at the time of the incident, reported Patrika. Panic gripped the area after the incident. Senior Congress leaders also rushed to the spot.

