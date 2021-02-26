Kolkata, February 26: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted raids at multiple properties of a businessman in Kolkata in connection with the coal scam case, said sources.

Many bureaucrats and politicians allegedly received bribes through this businessman, said CBI sources. Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Visits Abhishek Banerjee's Residence Ahead of CBI Examination in Coal Theft Case.

Earlier CBI quizzed Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife and sister-in-law in connection with an ongoing coal scam. Without naming, Abhishek had accused the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP)-led central government of exploitation of power.