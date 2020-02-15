Coronavirus: Condition of Three Indians Infected With Covid-19 Onboard Diamond Princess Ship Improved, Efforts on to Bring Them Back, Tweets Indian Embassy

The Diamond Princess cruise ship. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Tokyo, February 15: The condition of the three Indian crew members infected with coronavirus on Diamond Princess, the ship stranded off coast Japan, has reportedly improved. Indian Embassy in Japan said that the health of the three Indians being treated for COVID-19 improved and no new cases of infection of Indians on the ship was reported. The Indian embassy officials have taken up the matter with the Japanese government and the shipping company for disembarking of the Indians on the cruise ship. COVID-19: US to Evacuate Americans Quarantined on Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Amid Coronavirus Spread in Japan.

The Indian Embassy in Japan tweeted, “Happy to inform that health conditions of 3 Indians being treated for COVID-19 have improved and no new cases of infection of Indians on the ship @IndianEmbTokyo is in discussion with #GOJ and ship company regarding the disembarkation modalities and welfare of Indians.” It also tagged the Ministry of External Affairs in the tweet. COVID-19: Chinese Man Runs Marathon in Apartment Due to Closure of Gyms Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in China.

Indian Embassy's Tweet:

Happy to inform that health conditions of 3 Indians being treated for COVID-19 have improved and no new cases of infection of Indians on the ship. @IndianEmbTokyo is in discussion with #GOJ and ship company regarding the disembarkation modalities and welfare of Indians. @MEAIndia — India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) February 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Dinesh Thakkar, the father of Sonali Thakkar, Indian security officer onboard quarantined Diamond Princess ship requested the government to deport his daughter from the ship. Thakkar said, “She has tested negative for coronavirus. Government of Japan is doing its best, but all non-infected Indians should be deported.”

Sonali Thakkar's Statement:

Dinesh Thakkar,father of Sonali Thakkar,Indian security officer onboard quarantined Diamond Princess ship: I request govt to deport my daughter from the ship. She has tested negative for coronavirus. Govt of Japan is doing its best, but all non-infected Indians should be deported pic.twitter.com/q6gaFSd6K9 — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020

Till Friday, over 200 people were tested positive for coronavirus on Diamond Princess. There were more than 3,700 people on the ship when it arrived off the Japanese coast. The United States is also planning to evacuate Americans from the ship. Washington will send a plane to Japan for the evacuation on Sunday, the US embassy said in a letter to its citizens on board. Meanwhile, close to 1,500 people have lost their lives in China due to covid-19.