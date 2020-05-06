Coronavirus in Mumbai: DMER Invites Private Doctors to Join Fight Against COVID-19, PPE Kits And Salary to be Provided

Healthcare worker (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 6: As the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to rise in Mumbai, the administration is trying to rope in private doctors in the fight against the pandemic. The Directorate of Medical Education and Research has offered private doctors who are below 55 years of age to join the administration in the fight against coronavirus. They will be paid and provided personal protective equipment. Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates.

"We have asked all private doctors, who are below 55 years of age and not having any comorbidity and who closed their clinics due to lockdown, to work for 15 days to provide COVID-19 treatment. They will be paid and provided with protective gears," Director of DMER said, as reported by news agency ANI. Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had roped in the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to get help from private doctors. India's COVID-19 Count Rises to 49,391, Death Toll Mounts to 1,694.

Mumbai DMER Invites Private Doctors to Provide COVID-19 Treatment:

Maharashtra recorded 34 new COVID-19 deaths - the third-highest toll after 36 on May 2 - and positive cases continued to rise, crossing the 15,000-mark. With 34 fatalities, the state death toll shot up to 617 and the total number of Coronavirus patients increased by 841 to 15,525. Of the total deaths recorded on Tuesday, 26 were recorded in Mumbai alone - taking the city toll to 387 and the number of COVID-19 patients shot up by 635 to 9,945.