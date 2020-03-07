Coronavirus in Punjab: Two Men in Amritsar, Who Returned From Virus-Hit Italy, Test Positive for COVID-19 in Preliminary Test

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh, March 7: Two men in Punjab, who recently returned from Italy, have tested positive of the deadly coronavirus on Saturday. Reports inform that two men have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in the preliminary test. According to a report by Hindustan Times, doctors at Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) in Punjab informed that the two infected patients have been admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital.

Doctors treating the coronavirus-infected patients said that they were admitted to the hospital after they showed symptoms of the disease on their arrival at the airport in Amritsar. The HT report states that the samples of the patients have been sent for the second confirmation test. The second test has been done to cross-check the preliminary findings.

On Friday, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday said no positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in the state. According to reports, a total of 5,814 people with travel history of affected countries properly screened by the Health Department in the state. Nine persons are symptomatic as on Friday and their samples had been sent to the AIIMS in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government clarified that the coronavirus has not been declared an epidemic in the state and the Health Department had just issued an advisory under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, which provides for special measures to prevent outbreak or spread of any dangerous epidemic disease.