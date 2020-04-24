COVID-19 Cases in India Reach 23,452 With Sharpest Spike of 1752 New Patients in Past 24 Hours, 4,813 Recovered

New Delhi, April 24: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 723 and the number of cases to 23,452 in the country on Friday, according to the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The current active cases in India are 17,915 as 4,813 patients were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated. the total number also includes 77 foreign nationals. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.
According to the Union Health Ministry, 1752 new coronavirus cases and 37 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 6430 cases, followed by Gujarat (2624), Delhi (2376) and Rajasthan (1964). COVID-19 Recovery Rate in India Has Improved to 20.57%, Says Health Ministry.
State-Wise Coronavirus Numbers in India:
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|22
|11
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|955
|145
|29
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|36
|19
|1
|5
|Bihar
|176
|46
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|27
|14
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|28
|0
|8
|Delhi
|2376
|808
|50
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|2624
|258
|112
|11
|Haryana
|272
|156
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|18
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|427
|92
|5
|14
|Jharkhand
|55
|8
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|463
|150
|18
|16
|Kerala
|448
|324
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|1852
|203
|83
|19
|Maharashtra
|6430
|840
|283
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|90
|33
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|25
|Punjab
|277
|65
|16
|26
|Rajasthan
|1964
|230
|27
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|1683
|752
|20
|28
|Telengana
|984
|253
|26
|29
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|47
|24
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|1604
|206
|24
|32
|West Bengal
|514
|103
|15
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|23452*
|4814
|723
In a briefing today, Health Ministry officials said that the COVID-19 recovery rate in the country has improved to 20.57 percent. On Thursday, the recovery rate was recorded as 19.89 percent by the health ministry
"In the last 28 days, 15 districts have had no new case. Till date, there are 80 districts in the country that have reported no new cases in last 14 days," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.