COVID-19 Cases in India Reach 23,452 With Sharpest Spike of 1752 New Patients in Past 24 Hours, 4,813 Recovered

COVID-19 India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 24: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 723 and the number of cases to 23,452 in the country on Friday, according to the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The current active cases in India are 17,915 as 4,813 patients were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated. the total number also includes 77 foreign nationals. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 1752 new coronavirus cases and 37 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 6430 cases, followed by Gujarat (2624), Delhi (2376) and Rajasthan (1964). COVID-19 Recovery Rate in India Has Improved to 20.57%, Says Health Ministry.

State-Wise Coronavirus Numbers in India:

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 22 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 955 145 29 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 36 19 1 5 Bihar 176 46 2 6 Chandigarh 27 14 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 28 0 8 Delhi 2376 808 50 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 2624 258 112 11 Haryana 272 156 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 18 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 427 92 5 14 Jharkhand 55 8 3 15 Karnataka 463 150 18 16 Kerala 448 324 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1852 203 83 19 Maharashtra 6430 840 283 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 90 33 1 24 Puducherry 7 3 0 25 Punjab 277 65 16 26 Rajasthan 1964 230 27 27 Tamil Nadu 1683 752 20 28 Telengana 984 253 26 29 Tripura 2 1 0 30 Uttarakhand 47 24 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 1604 206 24 32 West Bengal 514 103 15 Total number of confirmed cases in India 23452* 4814 723

In a briefing today, Health Ministry officials said that the COVID-19 recovery rate in the country has improved to 20.57 percent. On Thursday, the recovery rate was recorded as 19.89 percent by the health ministry

"In the last 28 days, 15 districts have had no new case. Till date, there are 80 districts in the country that have reported no new cases in last 14 days," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.