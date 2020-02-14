COVID-19 Update: Kerala Removes 130 People From List of Home Quarantine For Coronavirus

Coronavirus 2020 (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram, February 14: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on Friday stated that 130 people have been removed form the list of home quarantine for noval coronavirus, commonly referred as COVID-19. The state health department stated that 2,288 people have been kept under observation. The latest update arrived after a student was discharged the Medical College Hospital in Alappuzha as he was consistently tested negative for more than a week.

Informing about latest development, the state government said that out of the 2288 people kept under observation, 2272 are on in-home quarantine. Adding more, they said that 408 samples have been sent for testing, out of which 379 results have come negative. Among other details, they said that condition of 16 people monitored in hospitals is stable. COVID-19 Outbreak: SpiceJet Passenger Quarantined in Delhi Upon Arrival from Bangkok on Coronavirus Suspicion.

Earlier, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that they have screened 17678 people and they are under surveillance. Also, private airliner stated that the passenger travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-88 to Delhi from Bangkok on February 13, 2020, who had been suspected to have been infected with Coronavirus has tested negative for it. The passenger was quarantined by Airport Health Organisation (APHO) after landing in Delhi.

Following the spread of deadly disease worldwide, the Indian government enhanced screening of passengers has been initiated at all 21 airports and universal screening has been made mandatory for all flights from China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand. Coronavirus has so far claimed over 1,300 lives in mainland China. The novel coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan city in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries.