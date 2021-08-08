Bhopal, August 8: A case of online fraud has been reported from Madhya Pradesh where a dairy owner was duped of Rs 41,000 by fraudsters. Reports inform that the fraud was reported from Bhopal after which cops began the investigation and registered a case against three accused in connection with the crime. According to a report by TOI, the victim of the online fraud has been identified as Ashok Meena, a resident of Chandukheri, who runs a dairy. Online Fraud in Pune: Techie Duped of Rs 1.22 Lakh by Fraudster Posing as Jeweller.

The man was in need of money and had been looking for it for nearly 8 months. Later, he searched the website of a private finance company and applied for a loan. In January, the victim received a call from Aman Singh and Vimlesh, who introduced themselves as officials of the private finance company. Both the men sent their IDs to him over WhatsApp and asked him to deposit a processing fee for releasing a loan of Rs 2 lakh. Online Fraud In Mumbai: Men Dupe Cashew Seller Of Rs 40,000 By Impersonating Indian Army Personnel; Case Registered.

The TOI report further informs that the duo asked the victim to deposit Rs 2,500 in the first transaction and then took Rs 41,345 from him in parts. As he did not get any such loan as promised, Ashok asked the accused to return his money. However, he realised he had been cheated when the duo started threatening him and switched off their mobile phones. Investigating officer ASI Hemant Singh was quoted in the report that the victim filed a complaint at the cybercrime branch which was later forwarded to Parwalia police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2021 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).