Delhi Encounter: Criminals Raja Qureshi And Ramesh Bahadur Killed by Delhi Police Special Cell in Pul Prahladpur Area

Delhi Encounter (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, February 17: Atleast two criminals were killed in the Pul Prahladpur area of the national capital. According to an ANI report, two criminals Raja Qureshi and Ramesh Bahadur were killed in an encounter with Delhi Police Special Cell today at 5 AM. Around thirty rounds of bullets were fired from both sides. The two criminals were wanted in multiple cases of crime. The two criminals were wanted in multiple cases of crime, the most recent being a murder case in Karawal Nagar. More details awaited in this case.

The encounter took place when a special cell got a tip-off. Reportedly, the special cell had laid a trap near Sector 24 of Rohini. As police tried to intercept their vehicle, the criminals opened fire. The police retaliated. Ghazipur Encounter: Delhi Police Arrests 2 Dreaded Criminals, Wanted in Dacoity Cases.

Last year, the Delhi police on Wednesday arrested two dreaded criminals after an encounter in Ghazipur. The police also informed that one of the accused Dhoom Singh was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 for the case of dacoity committed on February 21 near Akshardham Mandir.