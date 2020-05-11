Delhi Government to Deposit Rs 5000 More Into Bank Accounts of Registered Construction Workers As Lockdown Continues

Migrants | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 11: The Delhi government on Monday decided to continue its scheme to deposit Rs 5000 into the bank accounts of the registered construction workers like last month. Adding on, Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai stated that online registration from May 15 will also begin for renewal and registration of new workers.

Informing about the latest development, Rai said, as quoted by by news agency, "Delhi Govt had taken a decision to deposit Rs 5000 into the bank accounts of the registered construction workers last month. This month also as the lockdown has been extended govt has decided to again deposit Rs 5000 to provide them help." Train E-Tickets Mandatory to Enter Railway Stations, Only Asymptomatic Passengers Allowed to Travel: MHA Guidelines.

The Delhi Minister also updated about the process of new registration. He said, "Online registration from May 15 will also begin for renewal and registration of new workers. Website link will be made available on May 15 and registration shall continue till May 25. After May 25 verification process will take place."

