Dharavi Reports 5 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally in Area Jumps to 22; BMC May Screen 7 Lakh People in Asia's Largest Slum in Mumbai

Dharavi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, April 10: With five new cases coming from Dharavi, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the area has increased to 22. The BMC has informed that out of the five fresh cases, two in Dharavi had returned from Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi. According to an ANI tweet, these people were already under quarantine at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex and have now been shifted to a hospital. Asia's largest slum has already recorded three fatalities.

Looking at the intensity at which the virus is spreading, BMC is thinking of screening all the seven-lakh odd people in the area. According to a Times of India report, teams will be formed to ensure door to door screening. Further, the fire brigade will sanitise the toilets, where one seat is used by 100-200 people in a day. Drones will also be used to sanitise the area, in order to curb the spread of the virus. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 6412 After a Spike of 547 Cases in Past 12 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 199

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in India with 1,364 cases and a death toll which has reached 97 in the state. According to the Health Ministry numbers, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 6412 on Friday with an increase of 547 new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours. The death toll in India due to the deadly disease has mounted to 199.