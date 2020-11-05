Lucknow, November 5: Just ahead of Diwali 2020, potters in Prayagraj hope to earn more in this festive season. According to an ANI update, one potter shared that this time due to the opposition of Chinese goods in the country, they believe that there would be good sales of Diyas on Deepawali.

The potter further shared that for the past two months, they have been making 700-800 diyas daily. This Diwali 2020, Go Vocal For Local: From Eco-friendly Diyas, Homemade Faral Snacks to Handloom Clothes, Here's How to Embrace Local Produce For This Festive Season.

UP Potters Hope to Earn More This Diwali

यूपी, प्रयागराज: कुम्हारों को इस साल दीपावली पर ज्यादा कमाई की उम्मीद। एक कुम्हार ने बताया,"चीन का विरोध होने से उम्मीद है कि दीपावाली पर दीयों की अच्छी बिक्री होगी। दो महीने से हम 700-800 दीए रोजाना बना रहे हैं।" pic.twitter.com/xxdcH67Zo0 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 5, 2020

On the other hand, potters in Baradwari who are also preparing earthen lamps for Diwali says that the demand has been down due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a Telegraph report, the potters failed to do business during the just concluded Durga Puja and they complained of minimal sales.

However, Dhanbad potters are expecting better business during this Diwali since people are focusing on clay made articles including idols and diyas.

