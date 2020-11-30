Nagpur, November 30: In a tragic development, public health expert Dr Sheetal Amte committed suicide on Monday. She was the daughter of social worker Dr Vikas Amte and grand-daughter of renowned social activist, late Baba Amte. According to a Lokmat report, Sheetal reportedly committed suicide in Anandwan at her residence in Chandrapur district.

Dr Vikas and Dr Prakash Amte, sons of late Baba Amte, issued a joint statement on Tuesday denying allegations levelled by Dr Vikas’s daughter Dr Sheetal Amte-Karajgi about irregularities in Maharogi Seva Samiti (MSS) that runs all their charitable institutions and activities. Baba Amte 105th Birth Anniversary: Remembering the Activist Who Broke Social Stigma to Help Leprosy Patients.

According to several reports, Dr Sheetal had issued a video message on social media platforms through her official accounts in which she had levelled some serious allegations on the trust management and Amte family. The video was, however, deleted within two hours.

