Maharashtra: Face Masks Made Compulsory for All Staff, Officers and Visitors to Mantralaya for Next Few Months As COVID-19 Cases Rise in the State

Mumbai, April 6: In the wake of the rising cases in Maharashtra, the state government has made it mandatory for everyone to wear face masks at Maharashtra Mantralaya. In its order, the Maharashtra government announced that it was banning the entry of people without masks as a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19. According to a tweet by ANI, wearing a face masks has been made compulsory for all staff, officers and visitors in Mantralaya for the coming few months. The order said that no entry will be allowed to anyone without face masks. When Will Coronavirus End in India?.

According to reports, the decision is also applicable to all the employees of the state government who are currently asked to come to office. The state government has been functioning on five per cent workpower since the last two weeks. "Wearing face masks has been made compulsory for all staff, officers and visitors to Maharashtra Mantralaya for the coming few months. No entry to anyone without face masks. The decision has been taken in view of prevention of Coronavirus", the order read. COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Newborn Baby in Mumbai Youngest to Recover From Coronavirus, 51 Patients Discharged in State So Far.

Here's the tweet:

Wearing face masks has been made compulsory for all staff, officers and visitors to Maharashtra Mantralaya for the coming few months. No entry to anyone without face masks. The decision has been taken in view of prevention of #Coronavirus: Maharashtra government — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

In Maharashtra, the total number of positive cases increased by 113 to take the total to 748 on Sunday. A total of 13 persons, including several women, died in the state on Sunday due to COVID-19 - highest number of fatalities in a single day till date - taking the state's toll to 45. The state Health Department informed that while 8 deaths were reported from Mumbai, three more victims are from Pune, and one each from Aurangabad and Kalyan-Dombivali (Thane) and none of the 13 victims had any recent history of foreign travel.