New Delhi, December 21: Social media giant, Facebook on Monday offered an explanation regarding blocking the page of Kisan Ekta Morcha shortly after it live streamed a press conference on the social media platform. A Facebook spokesperson said, "As per our review, our automated systems found an increased activity on Facebook page 'Kisan Ekta Morcha' and flagged it as spam, which violates our Community Standards. We restored the page in less than 3 hours when we became aware of the context." Facebook Page of Kisan Ekta Morcha Restored After Outrage Over Suspension.

Facebook uses automated systems to flag spam activities by "using recognizable patterns of problematic behaviour." "The vast majority of our work fighting spam is done automatically using recognizable patterns of problematic behaviour. For example, if an account is posting over & over in quick succession that’s a strong sign something is wrong," said the spokesperson. Farmers' Protest: Bang Utensils During PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat on December 27, Farmer Leaders Urge People.

However, he added that the firm also relies on human review team to work on cases where "human expertise is needed to understand the context of a particular situation." "In Q3, 2020 out of the 1.9 billion pieces of content removed globally for violating our policies on spam, we restored 74.9 mn pieces of content globally when we identified issues ourselves," said the spokesperson.

Facebook page of Kisan Ekta Morcha, an organisation leading farmers' protest against the farm laws, was "unpublished" over alleged violation of the social networking website's community standards on spam. The page was however restored after outrage on social media. Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, farmer leaders warned the government that they will make all the toll plazas free in Haryana between December 25-27 and will hold a relay hunger strike on Monday.

Thousands of framers and various other organisations are protesting against the new farm laws introduced by the government in September. The three bills have been termed as 'anti-farmers'. There have been five rounds of inconclusive talks between the farmers' leaders and centre, so far. They have already rejected Centre's draft proposal and are stick on their demands to repeal the laws.

