Udham Singh Nagar, December 25: The farmers protesting against the new farm laws turned violent in Udham Singh Nagar District of Uttarakhand on Friday. Protesters while agitating ran a tractor over the police barricade in Bajpur. Scores of farmers have been protesting against the three new farm laws passed by the Centre in September. The farmer unions have termed them as 'anti-farmer.' Protesting Farmers Misguided, Ryots Across Country Are Happy with Farm Laws and PM Kisan Scheme, Says Prakash Javadekar.

In a video posted by news agency ANI on Twitter, protesters can be seen running a tractor over the police barricade. The security officials deployed to keep a watch in the area can be seen supporting the barricade and trying to push it over to the other side. The area is swamped by protesting farmers and the policemen. The incident got caught on the camera. Farmers' Protest: 'We Are Ready For Discussions on All Issues of Farmers With Open Mind', Says PM Narendra Modi.

Watch the Video Here:

#WATCH | Protesters agitating against the new farm laws run a tractor over a police barricade in Bajpur, of the Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/aI97qNcg0U — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

Farmers all over the country have been protesting against the new farm laws. There have been five rounds of inconclusive talks between the farmers' leaders and the centre so far. Farmers' union are demanding to repeal the laws. The Centre, however claims that the farmers are being misguided by the opposition for their personal interest. PM Narendra Modi released Rs 18,000 Crore as an installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi today.

