Chennai, March 28: MDMK MP from Tamil Nadu's Erode constituency, A. Ganeshamurthi died in a private hospital in Coimbatore early Thursday morning. Ganeshamurthi (76) was upset over being denied a ticket to contest in the Lok Sabha polls. He reportedly attempted suicide by consuming poison on Sunday. Erode MP Ganesamoorthy Dies: MDMK Leader Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest, Was Hospitalised After Allegedly Attempting Suicide

Initially, he was rushed to a local hospital in Erode but as his condition deteriorated, he shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore. Tamil Nadu: MDMK MP Ganeshamurthi Continues To Be on Ventilator Support After Suicide Attempt

According to his relatives, Ganeshamurthi had consumed insecticide on Sunday, which led to his hospitalisation and subsequent death. Further details are awaited.

