Jalpaiguru, November 17: The body of a teacher was discovered in a gruesome and disturbing state in Jaigaon, Alipurduar, on Saturday. Authorities were called to the scene after the chilling discovery of the victim's remains. The teacher’s body showed signs of severe violence, with his genitals severed and shockingly inserted into his mouth.

According to a report by the Times of India, the deceased has been identified as Santabir Lama, who ran a private school in Jaigaon. Lama, originally from Dalsingpara, moved to Jaigaon several years ago in search of better opportunities. West Bengal Shocker: Municipality Vice-Chairman’s Body Found Hanging in House in North 24 Parganas.

Lama's family members, devastated by the brutal murder, have filed a formal complaint with the Jaigaon police, naming seven individuals as suspects in connection with the crime. The complaint was lodged in the wake of the shocking discovery of his body. West Bengal Horror: School Teacher Murdered, Private Part Chopped Off in Alipurduar.

In the meantime, the body was sent to the Alipurduar district hospital for an autopsy, which is expected to provide further clarity on the cause and nature of his death. Medical experts will conduct a thorough examination to determine the extent of the injuries and any possible signs of foul play that could shed light on the motive behind such a brutal act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2024 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).