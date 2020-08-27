Mumbai, August 27: Gold and silver prices slipped lower in the Indian market on Thursday. According to a Livemint report, on MCX October gold futures were down 0.22 percent to Rs 51,665 per 10 gram. Silver futures fell 1 percent to Rs 66,821 per kg.

Spot gold was steady at $1,952.11 per ounce, supported by a weaker US dollar. Among other precious metals, silver dropped 0.8% to $27.30 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $934.29. India Sees Biggest Single-Day Spike of 75,760 Coronavirus Cases, COVID-19 Tally Rises to 33,10,235, Death Toll Crosses 60,000. According to Good Returns, the cost of 24 carat 10-gram is Rs 51,410 in Mumbai. The price of 10-gram 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 54,390. The price of 10-gram gold in Kolkata, on the other hand, is at Rs 52,880. Talking about spot gold rate, it was steady at $1,952.11 per ounce, supported by a weaker US dollar.

