Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

Harsh Vardhan Launches India's First Mobile Laboratory for COVID-19 Testing

News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 03:42 PM IST
A+
A-
Harsh Vardhan Launches India's First Mobile Laboratory for COVID-19 Testing
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. (Photo Credits: Twitter|@drharshvardhan)

New Delhi, June 18: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday launched India's first mobile laboratory for COVID-19 testing in rural and inaccessible areas of India. "To ensure testing facilities in far-flung areas, such innovations have been developed in the interior, inaccessible parts of the country," said Union Health Minister.

In the wave of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Ministry of Science and Technology and Andhra Pradesh Med-tech Zone have collaborated to address the shortage of critical healthcare technologies in India and move progressively towards a stage of self-sufficiency. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 12,881 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 12,237.

See Pics:

Explaining the scope of this lab, Vardhan said, "It has the capability to perform 25 RT-PCR tests per day, 300 ELISA tests per day and additional tests for TB, HIV as per CGHS rates. "We had started the fight against COVID with one laboratory in February. Today, we have 953 laboratories across the country. Out of these 953, around 699 are government labs," he added.

India has witnessed the highest single-day increase of 12,881 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative count for the cases have surged t0 3,66,946 on Thursday.

Comments
Tags:
2020 Coronavirus Pandemic in India Containment Zones Coronavirus in India Coronavirus lockdown coronavirus lockdown in India Coronavirus Outbreak in India Harsh Vardhan Lockdown Union Health Minister Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Unlock 1 Unlock 1 Guidelines
You might also like
Amma Canteens To Provide Free Food to People Under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits During 'Maximised Restricted Lockdown' Period: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami
News

Amma Canteens To Provide Free Food to People Under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits During 'Maximised Restricted Lockdown' Period: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami
Sushant Singh Rajput Cleared All Payments Of His Staff Three Days Before His Demise
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Cleared All Payments Of His Staff Three Days Before His Demise
India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 12,881 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 12,237
News

India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 12,881 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 12,237
Bhiwandi in Thane District of Maharashtra Goes Under 15-Days Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Near 700 Mark, Say Reports
News

Bhiwandi in Thane District of Maharashtra Goes Under 15-Days Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Near 700 Mark, Say Reports
Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM, Given Additional Charge of Health Ministry After Satyendar Jain Tests Positive for COVID-19
News

Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM, Given Additional Charge of Health Ministry After Satyendar Jain Tests Positive for COVID-19
Indian Railways Deploys 960 COVID Care Coaches in Delhi and 4 States Including UP to Fight Coronavirus, Doctors & Paramedics to Be Provided by State Governments
News

Indian Railways Deploys 960 COVID Care Coaches in Delhi and 4 States Including UP to Fight Coronavirus, Doctors & Paramedics to Be Provided by State Governments
California Gym Reopens With Plastic Pods Made of Shower Curtains For People to Work Out While Maintaining Social Distancing, View Pics and Videos
Viral

California Gym Reopens With Plastic Pods Made of Shower Curtains For People to Work Out While Maintaining Social Distancing, View Pics and Videos
Cycle Girl Jyoti Kumari from Darbhanga Uses Reward Money to Help Poor Aunt (Bua) Get Married After Winning Hearts for Travelling 1200 Km on Cycle to Get Her Father Back Home amid Lockdown
Viral

Cycle Girl Jyoti Kumari from Darbhanga Uses Reward Money to Help Poor Aunt (Bua) Get Married After Winning Hearts for Travelling 1200 Km on Cycle to Get Her Father Back Home amid Lockdown
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement