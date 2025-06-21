Padi Kaushik Reddy Arrested: BRS Leader Held From Hyderabad Airport in Extortion Case, KT Rama Rao Says ‘False Case Lodged Agaisnt Huzurabad MLA’

BRS MLA in Telangana, Padi Kaushik Reddy, was arrested by the Warangal police in the early hours of Saturday in a case of alleged extortion, police sources said. The Huzurabad MLA was arrested at the RGI airport here and taken to Warangal, they added.

News PTI| Jun 21, 2025 03:01 PM IST
Padi Kaushik Reddy Arrested: BRS Leader Held From Hyderabad Airport in Extortion Case, KT Rama Rao Says 'False Case Lodged Agaisnt Huzurabad MLA'
    Padi Kaushik Reddy Arrested: BRS Leader Held From Hyderabad Airport in Extortion Case, KT Rama Rao Says 'False Case Lodged Agaisnt Huzurabad MLA'

    BRS MLA in Telangana, Padi Kaushik Reddy, was arrested by the Warangal police in the early hours of Saturday in a case of alleged extortion, police sources said. The Huzurabad MLA was arrested at the RGI airport here and taken to Warangal, they added.

    News PTI| Jun 21, 2025 03:01 PM IST
    Padi Kaushik Reddy Arrested: BRS Leader Held From Hyderabad Airport in Extortion Case, KT Rama Rao Says 'False Case Lodged Agaisnt Huzurabad MLA'
    Padi Kaushik Reddy Arrested (Photo Credits: X/@KaushikReddyBRS)

    Hyderabad, June 21: BRS MLA in Telangana, Padi Kaushik Reddy, was arrested by the Warangal police in the early hours of Saturday in a case of alleged extortion, police sources said. The Huzurabad MLA was arrested at the RGI airport here and taken to Warangal, they added.

    The case was registered based on an allegation that Kaushik Reddy threatened a quarry owner and took Rs 25 lakh from him and demanded Rs 50 lakh more, the police said. Patnam Narender Reddy Arrested: BRS Leader Apprehended for Involvement in Attack on Telangana Government Officials.

    Padi Kaushik Reddy Arrested

    BRS Working President K T Rama Rao alleged in a release that false cases are being foisted against Kaushik Reddy as he is questioning the "illegalities" of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the corruption and irregularities of ministers and ruling Congress leaders. Rama Rao demanded the unconditional release of the MLA.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    BRS MLA Hyderabad Padi Kaushik Reddy Padi Kaushik Reddy Arrested
    Padi Kaushik Reddy Arrested: BRS Leader Held From Hyderabad Airport in Extortion Case, KT Rama Rao Says 'False Case Lodged Agaisnt Huzurabad MLA'
    Tags:
