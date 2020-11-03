New Delhi, November 3: India reported 38,310 new COVID-19 cases and 490 deaths in the past 24 hours. India’s active cases declined by 20,503 after 58,323 recovered in the corresponding period. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, till now, 82,67,623 people have contracted the deadly virus. Meanwhile, 1,23,097 people have succumbed to COVID-19 until now. Coronavirus Live Tracker

Currently, there are 5,41,405 active cases in the country. A total of 76,03,121 have recovered from the disease so far, while one person has migrated to another country. India’s recovery rate improved to 91.96 percent on Tuesday. The case mortality rate is under 1.50 percent.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday conducted 10,46,247 COVID-19 tests. The ICMR has tested a total of 11,17,89,350 samples for coronavirus. Mutation in Novel Coronavirus May Have Made It More Contagious, Says Study.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of the country. The state witnessed 104 deaths on Monday, down from 113 deaths reported on Sunday. Maharashtra recorded 4,009 fresh cases compared to 5,369 new cases on Sunday. Till now, 16,87,784 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state. The death toll mounted to 44,128.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 4,001 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 3,96,371. Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka and Odisha are other states of the country which are badly affected by the virus.

