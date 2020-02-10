IndiGo Captain Gets 3-Month Suspension For Intimidating Wheelchair-Bound Passenger: DGCA

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 10: A captain of the IndiGo Airlines was handed over a three-month suspension by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday. The action against him was taken by the regulatory body on the basis of a complaint filed by a wheelchair-bound passenger. The pilot had threatened the passenger on Chennai-Bengaluru flight on January 13. DGCA Sends Directive to Airlines Over Alleged Sexual Harassment of Women Employees, Asks For Compliance of Vishaka Guidelines.

The passenger's daughter, who was accompanying her on the IndiGo flight numbered 6E 806, had marked her complaint on social media. In her tweet, in which she tagged the airlines, the pilot was accused of "harassing" and "preventing" the duo from disembarking the flight after they sought wheelchair assistance.

"@IndiGo6E Your captain on 6E 806 from Chennai to Bangalore on January 13 Jayakrishna harrased, threatened and prevented me and my 75-year old diabetic mom from disembarking the flight and threatened to arrest us because we asked for wheelchair assistance (sic)," she had said.

Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was apprised of the matter, and he reportedly directed the authorities to take suitable action if the IndiGo captain is found at fault.

"The PIC (pilot in command) misused his authority in intimidating and threatening the wheelchair passenger... by saying that they will be handed over to CISF and a police case will be registered," said the statement issued by the DGCA on February 10. The aviation regulator arrived at the conclusion after conducting a probe into the matter and examining the reply of the accused pilot.