Jaipur, January 28: An IndiGo flight bound for Bengaluru from Jodhpur was delayed on Tuesday morning, January 28, after a passenger opened the emergency exit door while the aircraft was still on the tarmac, causing a stir onboard. The flight, 6E 6033, was set to depart at 10:10 am after passengers had boarded and the cabin crew began the safety briefing.

However, chaos ensued when a passenger unexpectedly pulled the emergency exit flap, triggering an immediate response from the cabin crew. The pilots and flight attendants followed standard operating protocols, which included notifying the cockpit and security personnel, NDTV reported. IndiGo Airlines Flight Aborts Landing After Touchdown at Chennai Airport Amid Cyclone Fengal, Shocking Video Surfaces.

The passenger, identified as Siraj Kidwai, an employee of Axis Bank, claimed that the door was opened accidentally. Following the incident, security officials intervened swiftly, and the passenger was removed from the aircraft. A direct message was sent to the pilot, alerting them to the situation, while the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took the passenger into custody.

IndiGo confirmed the incident, saying, “During the safety briefing before the departure of flight 6E 6033, a passenger opened the emergency exit flap. The crew immediately followed standard operating procedures, and the passenger was disembarked and handed over to law enforcement for further investigation.” IndiGo Flight 6E 6021 Flyer Develops Health Emergency Mid-Air, Timely Intervention by Doctor Saves His Life.

The incident caused a 20-minute delay in takeoff and disrupted the pre-flight routine, inconveniencing the other passengers. IndiGo extended its apologies for the delay, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining the highest safety and security standards across its operations. The CISF is currently questioning Kidwai at the airport police station in Jodhpur. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter.

