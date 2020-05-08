J.Reid Producer of Chun-Li, Creates New Record Label in Atlanta, and Debuts an Album

J. Reid made headlines for being known as Nicki Minaj’s producer having produced “Barbie Tingz,” and “Chun-Li,” but the Atlanta native is so much more than just that. He got his start in the industry in the 9th grade and has been doing music professionally for over 15 years. He’s been recognized by major publications and media platforms such as Sway In The Morning, Genius, XXL. The Source and more. He’s currently working with Zonnique Pullins who is the star from Growing Up Hip Hop and most known on Family Hustle. In addition to that him and his artist Jamar Langley produced 2 songs for her “Winner,” and “#FTCU.”

“The song Winner from Zonnique happened just like that,” he said. “We have a discussion about how she was feeling that day, we started making the track around that and soon after she wrote the hook and it was magic from there.”

He also completed his first compilation album under his record label Chevi Muzic Universe. The Album includes various artists like Zonnique, Bloody Jay, Joe Green, Bahja Rodriguez and F.L.Y. The artist who created “Swag Surfin” plus other artist he works. His first single is "Money Callin" by Pap Chanel.

“With this song I experimented with some Oriental sounds and thought that her voice would match perfectly. As soon as she heard the beat she stepped in the booth and went crazy,” he said.

He first linked up with Nicki in Miami after his partner Brinx Billions connected him with her. Brinx was playing a beat and when Nicki heard it she asked who produced it. J.Reid flew to Miami to meet Nicki and the rest was history from there. The Queen gave him his props on her Apple Music show Queen Radio and he’s been on everyone’s radar since. His sound is inspired by various genres of music and that stems from his childhood. Growing up he was also inspired by artists and producers such as James Brown, Earth Wind and Fire, Timbaland, Pharrell,

As a kid he would be in the band playing sheet music one minute, then in church playing on the drums the next all while growing up in a household where his dad played Jazz music. He currently works with a talented artist and producer Jamar Langley who plays the bass guitar, electric and acoustic guitar and piano.

For more on J.Reid make sure to check out his website and social media below:

Website: www.chevimuzic.com

Social media: @Jreidtheproducer