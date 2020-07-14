Jammu, July 14: Ravinder Raina, president of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP party tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, doctors said. "Yes, his test report for COVID-19 has come positive", doctors said. The doctors said Raina was being put under isolation in the Narayana hospital in the Katra town of Reasi district.

Just two days back, Raina accompanied Union Minister of State (PMO) Jitendra Singh, national General secretary of the BJP, Ram Madhav and some other senior leaders to offer condolences to the family of Wasim Bari, the local BJP leader who was killed along with his father and brother by terrorists in the Bandipora town in north Kashmir. India's Coronavirus Figure Will Cross 10 Lakh This Week, Says Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier on Tuesday, the test reports of J&K police chief, Dilbag Singh and Additional DGP, Javaid Mujtaba Gilani came negative. The two top police officers of the union territory had undergone COVID-19 test after a senior police officer working at the police headquarters had tested positive. Reports said the police officer who tested positive is asymptomatic and is recovering after he was shifted into isolation by the doctors.

