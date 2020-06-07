Jammu and Kashmir: Three Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces in Shopian Encounter

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, June 7: As many as three unidentified terrorists were gunned down by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. According to a tweet by ANI, the gunfight broke out in Reban area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Details by Police inform that joint troops of 178 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force, Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group at Zainapora launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian, triggering an encounter. The operation is going on and further details are awaited. Jammu and Kashmir: Top Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Haroon Wani Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Doda District.

The officials had received specific information about the presence of militants in the area. According to details by Police, the gunfight broke out after the militants opened fire at a search party of the forces. The three terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire. Officials informed that their identity and group affiliation are being ascertained. Operation Melahura: Four Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces During Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Here's the tweet:

#UPDATE: 3 unidentified terrorists killed in in Reban area of Shopian. Operation going on: Kashmir Zone Police https://t.co/pMpFZ7LOyf — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

Earlier this month, a gunfight was reported from Saimog area of Pulwama district. According to the Kashmir Zone police, one terrorist was killed in the gunfight between militants and security forces. In April this year, security forces had killed as many as four terrorists during an encounter in Shopian.