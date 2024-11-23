Mumbai, November 23: The Election Commission is set to announce the 2024 Jharkhand assembly election results today, November 23. Voting for the 81 assembly seats of Jharkhand was held in two phases - the first phase on November 13 and the second phase on November 20. The EC provides constituency-wise initial trends and results along with party-wise seat numbers on its official website - results.eci.gov.in. We at Latestly also bring to you live news updates on the Jharkhand election result. Who will win Jharkhand, JMM-led INDIA bloc or BJP-led NDA? Catch the Jharkhand assembly election results live news updates to know.

According to the Election Commission, the second phase of the Jharkhand assembly election held across 38 constituencies on November 20 saw a voter turnout of 68.01 per cent. On the other hand, the first phase of Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha polls, which saw polling on 43 seats, recorded a voter turnout of 64.86 per cent. Jharkhand witnessed a direct electoral fight between the ruling JMM-led INDIA alliance and the BJP-led NDA. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: Live News Updates on Maharashtra Election Result, Initial Trends, Winning Candidates and Party-Wise Seat Numbers.

What Did the Exit Polls Predict for Jharkhand? How Much Voter Turnout Jharkhand Recorded?

Most of the exit polls predicted that the BJP-led NDA would return to power in Jharkhand, while one poll gave a majority to the ruling JMM-led alliance. According to Today's Chanakya exit poll, the BJP-led NDA is likely to win 45 to 50 seats, while the JMM-led alliance could win anywhere between 35 to 38 seats, with others getting 3 to 5 seats. Peoples Pulse exit poll predicted 44-53 seats for NDA and 25-37 seats for JMM-led in Jharkhand. The survey also said that others could get 5-9 seats. However, My Axis predicted that the JMM-led alliance would retain power in Jharkhand by winning 53 seats. Jharkhand Election Result 2024 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Latest News Updates on Jharkhand Assembly Elections Results, Initial Trends, Winning Candidates and Party-Wise Seat Numbers.

Who Are the Major Parties or Alliances in Jharkhand?

The recently concluded Jharkhand assembly election 2024 saw a direct fight between the BJP-led NDA and the JMM-led INDIA alliance. The NDA alliance includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). Parties such as Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) form the INDIA alliance.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 FAQs

When was the assembly election conducted in Jharkhand? Polling was held in two phases on November 13 and November 20.

When will the current Jharkhand assembly term end? The 5th Jharkhand Assembly will end on January 5, 2025.

How many seats went to poll in Jharkhand? All 81 constituencies of Jharkhand went to poll in two phases.

Who is the current chief minister of Jharkhand? JMM leader Hemant Soren is the current chief minister.

Who Won the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha polls, a coalition of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) formed the government with Hemant Soren taking oath as Chief Minister. The JMM as the largest party with 30 seats, while the BJP came second with 25 seats. On the other hand, Congress won 16 seats, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) and the All Jharkhand Students Union bagged three and two seats, respectively.