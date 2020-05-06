Karnataka Cancels Trains For Stranded Migrant Workers After Meeting With Builders

Migrant workers (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bengaluru, May 6: The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to halt the inter-state movement of migrant workers and cancelled all trains that were to ferry stranded labourers to their home town from Wednesday, 6 May. The development came hours after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with builders where resumption of businesses, construction and other industrial activities was discussed. Liquor Worth Rs 197 Crore Sold in Karnataka on Second Day.

N Manjunath Prasad, nodal officer for inter-state travel from the state, issued a late-night order cancelling all trains meant for inter-state travel of migrant workers. The Karnataka government had requested South Western Railways (SWR) for two trains daily for five to Danapur in Bihar. "Since the train services are not required from tomorrow the letter cited under reference above is withdrawn," Manjunath Prasad said in the order. Karnataka Better off Than Other States: CM Yediyurappa on Coronavirus Situation.

Replying to a query on Twitter on how migrant workers could return to Patna, secretary in the labour department Capt Manivannan tweeted: "Now, they can go only after the lockdown is lifted. Let them stay put. We will take care of them." According to a report, the decision was taken after building conveyed to the Chief Minister that migrant workers were needed to revive the state's economy.

Following the Tuesday's order, the two trains that left for Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand on during the day were the last trains that took back migrant workers to their home states. The Centre has allowed transportation of migrant workers, students, tourists and pilgrims who are stranded due to the nationwide lockdown.