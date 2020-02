Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Felicitates Kambala Buffalo Runner Srinivasa Gowda, Tagged by Twitterati as 'Faster Than Usain Bolt'

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa felicitated Srinivasa Gowda. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Karnataka, February 17: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday felicitated Srinivasa Gowda who ran 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds at a traditional buffalo race 'Kambala' in a paddy field on February 1 in Kadri.

"I am very happy that the chief minister has recognised my talent and called me here. I thank him wholeheartedly," said Gowda. Srinivas Gowda, India's 'Usain Bolt' Turns Down Sprint Trial.

See Pics:

Leaving spectators awestruck, Gowda achieved the remarkable feat at traditional buffalo race Kambala, following which people started comparing him to former Jamaican Sprinter Usain Bolt. Gowda, who is from Mudbidri town, accomplished the feat during a Kambala race in a paddy field in Kadri on February 1.