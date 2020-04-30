Karnataka Ministers Go Into Home Quarantine After Coming in Contact with COVID-19 Positive Cameraman, 2 Ministers Flout Norms

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bengaluru, April 30: With the coronavirus positive cases toll reaching 33050 in India, reports arrived that four ministers of Karnataka have gone into home quarantine as they came in contact with the cameraman of a regional channel who later was tested positive for coronavirus. Among the minister include Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan and others.

According to a report, published in the India Today, four state ministers -- Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan, tourism minister CT Ravi, medical education minister Sudhakar, home minister Basavaraj Bommai -- opted for home quarantining as a precaution after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive cameraman. They also took COVID-19 test as per protocol and have tested negative.

However, two of them -- medical education minister Sudhakar and housing minister V Somanna flouted the norms on Wednesday by continuing with thier daily routine. State Minister Sudhakar even visited Mandya instead of being in quarantine.

Earlier, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contact tracing map had shown that COVID-19 postive cameraman had visited the CM’s office on April 20 and later interviewed all of themen in consecutive days. Also housing minister V Somanna was intervired by the same cameraman.

With the report coming out, health minister Sriramulu said, as IT quoted "I will inform my colleagues that they will have to be in home quarantine as they are primary contacts. I didn't know they are out. Only after you told me, I got to know. I shall speak to them immediately." In the meantime, opposition Congress attacked the government for not following the protocol.