Bengaluru, September 2: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Karnataka, especially in capital city Bengaluru over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. The weather agency has issued a yellow alert in view of heavy rainfall expected to occur in Bengaluru and neighbouring areas on September 2 and 3. The regional MeT department added that Bengaluru city is very likely to experience rain and thunderstorm on September 2 and 3.

Meanwhile, CS Patil, Scientist, IMD was quoted by ANI saying that coastal areas of Karnataka are very likely to witness widespread rainfall from September 2 to September 6, 2020. Meanwhile, heavy isolated rain likely on September 2, 3 and 5 in Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshin Kannada.

In the last month, parts of Karnataka experienced heavy rainfall triggering flood-like situations in several areas, especially in the northern belt. Several parts in the border district of Belagavi were submerged, with increasing inflow into rivers like Krishna, Ghataprabha and Malaprabha and excess water being released from dams in the district. Monsoon 2020: August Records 25% Excess Rainfall in India, Highest Since 1976, Says IMD.

Here's the tweet:

Karnataka: India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues yellow alert in view of heavy rainfall expected to occur in Bengaluru and neighbouring areas today and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/zhLNbAMefD — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

The southern state has been battered by torrential rains, several parts for the third consecutive year, putting lives and property at risk. Last year in August, Karnataka had witnessed one of its worst natural calamities after heavy floods affected 103 taluks in 22 districts, killing more than 80 people and displacing nearly seven lakh people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).