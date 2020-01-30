Samples of eight patients were tested negative while results of remaining four are awaited. Three out of twelve are already discharged from hospital. Samples of eight patients were tested negative while results of remaining four are awaited. Three out of twelve are already discharged from hospital. #Coronavirus https://t.co/aPTqGuLtQm— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020 Delhi: A press conference to be held at Shaheen Bagh at 11 pm tonight. ADG law & order PV Ramashastry: Rescue operation is being done. Quick Response Team (QRT) and Special Operation Group (SOG) team are there. Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is on its way. It is being said that around 20 children are inside. Delhi: Five more patients, 4 men and a woman, have been admitted at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for suspected #coronavirus case. They have been kept at isolation ward of the hospital. They had returned from China. Indian women's national hockey team captain, Rani Rampal wins The World Games Athlete of the Year award. Farrukhabad Police: More than 15 children, and a few women, have been held hostage at a house. Operation to rescue them is underway. Senior police officers are present at the spot. More details awaited. Delhi: Students and alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia University have reached New Friends Colony police station to lodge a complaint against the person who brandished a gun and opened fire in Jamia area today. People participate in a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, National Citizen of Registers and National Population Register at Sarasbaug in Pune. #WATCH: People participate in a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, National Citizen of Registers and National Population Register at Sarasbaug in Pune. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/6cAgeF9wgX— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020 IndiGo statement: We have taken cognisance of the letter of the pilot, who was operating the flight on which Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami were traveling. We have received the relevant statements and the internal committee has initiated the investigation regarding this incident. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant: We are banning access to casinos in Goa for the locals from February 1. Only tourists will be allowed. This was the demand of the public, so we did it. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant: We are banning access to casinos in Goa for the locals from February 1. Only tourists will be allowed. This was the demand of the public, so we did it. pic.twitter.com/vgLsZMiplF— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

New Delhi, January 30: In a major victory for India, the European Union Parliament on Wednesday postponed voting on resolutions against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) till March. As many as 559 members from five groups of the 751-member European Parliament moved resolutions against the CAA, calling it "fundamentally discriminatory in nature" and "dangerous shift" in the citizenship criteria in India.

Amid ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday assured the Muslim community that no one can take away their citizenship. While campaigning for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Rajnath Singh defended the CAA. The defence minister said that the voters should not to doubt the intention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at television news anchor Arnab Goswami. Reacting on the ban imposed by four airlines on stand-comedian Kunal Kamra after he heckled Goswami on IndiGo flight, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the TV anchor is using his influence on the government to silence his critics. In an apparent dig at Goswami, the scion of Gandhi family stated that he should have shown some spine by answering Kamra’s questions.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court, stating that women are allowed to visit mosques. In its affidavit, the AIMPLB said that entry of women in a mosque for offering prayers is permitted. A nine-judge Bench would soon begin arguments in the matter connected with discrimination against women at religious places in various religions, including Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

Riding on two brilliant sixes by Rohit Sharma, India defeated New Zealand in the third T20I of the series at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, clinching the series 3-0. Chasing 18 runs in the one-over eliminator, Rohit and Rahul come out to just with the aim to give nostalgia to New Zealand about their super-over history. Well, they successfully managed to do so, courtesy, back to back sixes by Hitman in the last two balls when the Men in Blue needed 10 off the last two deliveries. The veteran Tim Southee couldn’t restrict the swashbuckling batsman as India sprinkled salt on New Zealand’s wounds. Below, we’ll look at the stat highlights of the match.

