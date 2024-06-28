Mumbai, June 28: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday called the Emergency imposed in 1975 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi the "biggest attack" on the Constitution and called it the "darkest chapter" in the country's history during her address to a joint sitting of Parliament. In her first address to Parliament, after the 18th Lok Sabha was constituted following general elections, President Murmu said the country plunged into chaos during the Emergency and said attempts to "tarnish" democracy should be condemned by everyone.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with other Opposition leaders, today met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his chamber and voiced his concerns over the reference to the Emergency made by him in the House. Rahul Gandhi said the reference to the Emergency was "political" and could have been avoided.

The government is prepared to tackle the Opposition, which is likely to raise the issue of alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam in Parliament on Friday, sources said on June 27. The Lok Sabha saw uproarious scenes as the newly elected members took oath in the Lower House. Several Opposition MPs raised slogans around NEET issue when the members of the ruling NDA were taking oath.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said on Thursday that it successfully carried out six consecutive developmental trials of High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) 'ABHYAS' with improved booster configuration. Six developmental trials of ABHYAS, designed by the DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), were successfully carried out at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, in Odisha.

Maldives police have arrested two serving ministers for allegedly performing black magic on President Mohamed Muizzu, local media reported on Thursday. Shamnaz Saleem, who was a state minister at the Environment Ministry, her ex-husband Adam Rameez, who was serving as a minister at the President's Office, and two others were arrested, local media said quoting the police, which, however, declined to share any information about the reasons or the alleged performance of black magic.

Israel rushed into a neighbourhood in Gaza City on Thursday, ordering Palestinians to move south as the tanks rolled in and bombed the southern city of Rafah in what it says are the final stages of an operation against Hamas operatives there.