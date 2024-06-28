The Indian Navy bid farewell to the UH-3H helicopter after 17 years of glorious service during a de-induction ceremony held at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam, on Friday.
Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLA from Chevella, Kale Yadaiah joined hands with the ruling Congress party on Friday. As per the Telangana Congress, MLA Kale Yadaya joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AICC in-charge Deepadas Munshi in Delhi.
Pakistan's parliament on Friday passed a tax-heavy finance bill for the upcoming fiscal year amid ongoing negotiations for a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.
The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena today convened an emergency meeting of all the concerned agencies of the Delhi government including the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Public Works Department (PWD), Irrigation and Flood Control Department (IFC), Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), National Disaster Management Control (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
Taiwan has advised its citizens against traveling to China, Hong Kong, and Macao following Beijing's threats to execute supporters of Taiwan's independence.
Parts of Delhi-NCR received heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the early hours of Friday causing waterlogging and inundating roads throughout the region. Delhi Government calls an emergency meeting at 2 pm today at Delhi Secretariat, over heavy rainfall and waterlogging. All ministers of Delhi Government and officers from departments concerned to be present at the meeting.
Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, who visited the Delhi airport after a roof collapse at Terminal 1 killed a person, said a nationwide audit would be conducted. Naidu said one person died, and four others were injured in the tragedy. He said compensation would be provided to the victims.
Emergency services sprang into action around 5.30 am following reports of a roof collapse at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport. Several cars were also damaged and as many as six people were injured in the incident which was triggered by heavy rains in Delhi-NCR.
Mumbai, June 28: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday called the Emergency imposed in 1975 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi the "biggest attack" on the Constitution and called it the "darkest chapter" in the country's history during her address to a joint sitting of Parliament. In her first address to Parliament, after the 18th Lok Sabha was constituted following general elections, President Murmu said the country plunged into chaos during the Emergency and said attempts to "tarnish" democracy should be condemned by everyone.
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with other Opposition leaders, today met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his chamber and voiced his concerns over the reference to the Emergency made by him in the House. Rahul Gandhi said the reference to the Emergency was "political" and could have been avoided.
The government is prepared to tackle the Opposition, which is likely to raise the issue of alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam in Parliament on Friday, sources said on June 27. The Lok Sabha saw uproarious scenes as the newly elected members took oath in the Lower House. Several Opposition MPs raised slogans around NEET issue when the members of the ruling NDA were taking oath.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said on Thursday that it successfully carried out six consecutive developmental trials of High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) 'ABHYAS' with improved booster configuration. Six developmental trials of ABHYAS, designed by the DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), were successfully carried out at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, in Odisha.
Maldives police have arrested two serving ministers for allegedly performing black magic on President Mohamed Muizzu, local media reported on Thursday. Shamnaz Saleem, who was a state minister at the Environment Ministry, her ex-husband Adam Rameez, who was serving as a minister at the President's Office, and two others were arrested, local media said quoting the police, which, however, declined to share any information about the reasons or the alleged performance of black magic.
Israel rushed into a neighbourhood in Gaza City on Thursday, ordering Palestinians to move south as the tanks rolled in and bombed the southern city of Rafah in what it says are the final stages of an operation against Hamas operatives there.