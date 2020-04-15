Lord Balaji Temple Darsanam: Cancellation of Darshans Extended till May 3, All Rituals to be Performed in Isolation

Tirupati Temple | Image Used for Representational Purpose (Photo Credit: PTi/ File)

Hyderabad, April 15: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, the cancellation of 'darsanam' at Lord Balaji Temple in Tirumala has also been extended. According to an ANI tweet, Anil Kumar Singhal, Executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has informed that all the rituals are being performed in isolation.

On March 19, the Balaji temple was closed for the devotees as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. Infact before the temple was closed for the public, elaborate screening arrangements were made for the devotees. The pilgrims were being checked at entry points to the hill shrine. Sanitation was being thoroughly taken care of. All public places, roads, buses among others were being sanitised continuously. Lockdown Extended in India Till May 3; PM Narendra Modi Says 'Some Relaxation May Be Allowed in Areas That Follow Lockdown And Report No New Cases After April 20'.

Cancellation of Darsanam at Lord Balaji Temple Extended till May 3: Here's the tweet shared by ANI

Cancellation of 'darsanam' at Lord Balaji Temple in Tirumala has been extended till 3rd May. All rituals are being performed in isolation: Anil Kumar Singhal, Executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. #AndhraPradesh (14.4) pic.twitter.com/QIkXthaJtX — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

As the number of coronavirus cases increased in the country, Narendra Modi decided to extend the lockdown till May 3. On Tuesday, India witnessed the sharpest rise in coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours as 1,463 more people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus. So far, 10,815 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the death toll due to the deadly virus increased to 353 on Tuesday.