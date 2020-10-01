Madhya Pradesh, October 1: At a time when the nation is outraging the death of the 19-year-old girl who was gangraped in Hathras area in Uttar Pradesh, another shocking case has come to the front. According to an ANI update, a minor girl was allegedly gangraped by three people in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone area on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, another Dalit woman was allegedly brutally gangraped and killed in Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. A 22-year-old Dalit college student was raped and brutalised in the Gaisari village of Balrampur. According to reports, the second-year B.Com student had gone to a college in a nearby town to pay her fees. Hathras Gangrape Victim's Family Allege Cops Didn't Allow Them to Bring Body Home, Forcefully Cremated Her; Police Claim 'Last Rites Performed by Family Members'.

However, her family alleged that she was abducted on her way back home and was raped by at least 2 men. According to an India Today report, she came home in an unconscious state with her leg and spine broken. However, the police denied that her leg and spine was not broken. She died on the way to the hospital.

Minor Girl gangraped by 3 people in Khargone:

#MadhyaPradesh: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons in Khargone last night. — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

In the Hathras rape case, the victim's body was reportedly forcefully cremated by police without allowing the family to do the final rites. On Tuesday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath formed a three-member SIT team to probe the case and wanted a report in the next 7 days. PM Narendra Modi also demanded strictest punishment for the people found guilty of committing the heinous crime. CM Adityanath has been facing backlash from opposition parties for failing to maintain law and order in his state.

