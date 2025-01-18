In Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, a government school principal, Sangeeta Trivedi, tragically died after being hit by a speeding truck near Sohan Peda area. The accident, captured on CCTV, shows Trivedi trying to cross the road when a pickup truck struck her. She died instantly due to the severe impact, while the truck driver fled the scene. The incident has sparked outrage among locals, who are demanding stricter traffic regulations and speed breakers, citing frequent accidents in the area. Police have registered a case, sent the body for post-mortem, and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the truck driver. Authorities assured swift action against the accused. UP Roadways Bus Fire: UPSRTC Bus Engulfs in Blaze, Driver and Conductor Jump Out of Window To Escape in Fatehpur (Watch Video).

Accident in Fatehpur (Disturbing Video)

