In a tragic incident, a police constable, Shahrukh Hasan (28), died after his throat was slashed by Chinese manjha (kite thread) while riding a motorcycle in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. The incident occurred in the Azizganj area under Kotwali police station. Hasan, posted at the Police Line and a resident of Amroha, was rushed to Government Medical College but succumbed to his injuries. Despite a ban, Chinese manjha continues to be sold secretly. Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Sagar has launched a campaign to crack down on its illegal sale to prevent further tragedies. Ujjain Shocker: Man Loses His Voice After Chinese Manjha Slits His Throat While Riding Scooter on Patidar Bridge in Madhya Pradesh.

Police Constable Dies After Chinese Manjha Slashes His Throat in Uttar Pradesh

