Maharashtra Sees Highest Single-Day Spike in Coronavirus Cases After 1,495 People Contract COVID-19 Today, Number of Infected Patients Rises to 25,922

Mumbai, May 13: Maharashtra reported the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The number of COVID-19 patients in this western state of India crossed 25,000-mark after 1,495 people tested positive for the deadly virus. Till now, 25,922 have diagnosed COVID-19 in Maharashtra. The death toll in the state also inched closer to 950. PM Narendra Modi Announces Lockdown 4 as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise in India, Says Details Will be Shared Before May 18.

On Wednesday, 427 people also recovered from COVID-19. More than 5,500 coronavirus patients have recovered so far in Maharashtra with a recovery rate of over 21 percent. In Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai alone, COVID-19 count crossed 14,000-mark. Around 550 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope's Tweet:

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 25922. Today, newly 1495 patients have been identified as positive for Covid. Also newly 422 patients have been cured, totally 5547 Covid19 patients have been cured and discharged from the respective hospitals. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) May 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus in Mumbai’s Dharavi crossed 1,000-mark on Wednesday after 66 more people tested positive for COVID-19. Till now, 1,028 have contracted coronavirus in Dharavi. More than 30 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. The first COVID-19 case was reported in Asia’s biggest slum on April 2.

The Maharashtra government on May 13 also allowed 65,000 industries to resume operations. According to over 35,000 industries have already started production with over 9,00,000 employees reporting for work. Industry Minister Subhash Desai expressed the hope that Maharashtra would benefit in a big way from the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India increased to 74,281 on Wednesday. The COVID-19 death toll also jumped to 2,415. Out of the total cases, 47,480 are active cases, while 24,385 individuals have been cured or discharged from hospitals.