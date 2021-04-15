Aurangabad, April 15: In another incident of fraud reported from Maharashtra, a 45-year-old teacher was duped to the tune of about Rs 4.71 lakh in Aurangabad. Reports inform that the teacher, who is associated with a reputed school in the city, was duped by six people on the pretext of setting up a mobile tower at his residence. According to a report by TOI, six people pretended to be working for a private telecom company. The incident was reported in the month of January 2021 between January 1 and January 29.

The report informs that the suspects duped the teacher on the pretext of installing a mobile tower at his house and pay him to rent for the same. The victim, identified as Yuvraj Chitte, was quoted by TOI, saying that after being duped, he lodged a complaint so that the suspects are arrested and also to raise awareness among the masses. Soon after, the Jinsi police registered a case of cheating against six suspects, of which two are women. All the six coordinated with the victim by falsely claiming to be representatives of a private telecom company. Ahmedabad Man Seeking Job for Son in Dubai, Duped of Rs 50,000.

According to details by Police, the teacher received a text message claiming that the private telecom company is looking for private space for installing its mobile phone towers. The suspects offered Rs 75,000 rent per month against the installation. The victim fell prey to the trap and dialed a call on the given number. The suspects collected his details including identity proof and documents of the property where the tower was being proposed to be installed on the pretext of completing the procedure.

The TOI report states that after paying Rs 4.71 lakh to the suspects, the teacher realised that there was something wrong, following which he verified the same. To his surprise, the teacher found that the company was a fake one and he had been duped by the six people. The victim claimed that one of his neighbours, a pensioner, too, was duped in a similar fashion to the tune of Rs 3 lakh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2021 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).