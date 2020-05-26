Mahila Congress Defends Alka Lamba, Attacks BJP For Spreading 'Fake News' And Attacking Her Character After FIR Against Her in UP

Congress leader Alka Lamba. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Lucknow/New Delhi, May 26: The All India Mahila Congress on Tuesday defended Congress leader Alka Lamba after Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against her at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station for making 'objectionable' remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. AIMC slammed the BJP for making fake news, questioning a woman's character and spewing filth on women's dignity.

Calling the move by police action as disgusting, AIMC wrote on Twitter, "Spreading fake news, questioning a woman's character, spewing filth has been the modus operandi of the BJP leaders on SM. Absolutely disgusting to see how they have stoop to the lowest levels of gutter politics. We stand by @LambaAlka & will defend the dignity of every women."

Here's the tweet by AIMC:

Spreading fake news, questioning a woman's character, spewing filth has been the modus operandi of the BJP leaders on SM. Absolutely disgusting to see how they have stoop to the lowest levels of gutter politics. We stand by @LambaAlka & will defend the dignity of every women. pic.twitter.com/QTitkNlY47 — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) May 26, 2020

The UP police had registered the FIR on complaint by Dr Preeti Verma, who is member of the Uttar Pradesh Child Protection Commission. Based on the complaint by Dr Verma, police have registered an FIR under sections 504, 505(1)(b) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As per the complaint, Lamba has shared a post on Twitter, slamming PM Modi and CM Yogi. Lamba also called the duo 'impotent', in terms of performing their duties and went on to state that she spits on their face.

Among other details of the social media post include Congress leader cornering PM Modi and CM Yogi for playing the Muslim and Dalit card for political gains. Lamba had termed ‘Beti Bachao’ campaign a 'flop show', alleging that government failed to protect daughters of India. Apart from this, daughter of former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Aishwarya Sengar had also lodged an FIR against Alka Lamba over her tweet. Calling the tweet a ‘political conspiracy and fake’, Aishwarya alleged Lamba of spreading 'fake news' against her father who is in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in the Unnao rape case.

Here's Alka Lamba'a tweet on which FIR was lodged:

Watch "Alka Lamba ने कहा, Modi-Yogi तुम्हारे मुंह पर थूकती हूं, तुम दोनों नपुंसक हो" on YouTube https://t.co/Oahedp7Q7l — Alka Lamba India 🇮🇳🙏 (@LambaAlka) May 24, 2020

However, following the FIR, Alka Lamba said that Twitter video is 2-year-old, which now has nearly one crore people so far. Lamba alleged that when 'Bhakts' could not get something concrete, they searched this old video for FIR.