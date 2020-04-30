Migrant Workers' Transportation States Begin Process to Ferry Out Stranded Workers, Here Are Guidelines And Rules Framed by Various State Governments

File image of migrant labourers heading back to villages after imposition of lockdown | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 30: A day after the Centre allows interstate movement of migrant workers, tourists and students who are stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown, several state governments started charting out the plan to facilitate the travel. While the Maharashtra government issued guidelines for movement of migrant workers, Rajasthan has started ferrying out stranded people. The Bihar government has requested the Centre to start special trains to transport migrant workers. Here are decisions taken and guidelines framed by different state governments on the movement of stranded people amid the lockdown. Migrant Workers Stopped by Police at Madhya Pradesh Border After They Attempt to Enter From Maharashtra, Several Stranded at National Highway 3 Near Sendhwa, View Pics.

Maharashtra:

As per the Centre's guidelines, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has appointed nodal officers in each district to coordinate with the administration of various state and facilitate the interstate transfer of stranded people. "All those who are to be sent, will be screened. Only those persons who don't show any flu-like symptoms will be sent back with the government letter that they are asymptomatic," the Maharashtra government said. Symptomatic persons will not be allowed to leave the state.

Goa:

According to Goa Ports Minister Michael Lobo, migrant workers stranded in the state who have the money to pay for their transit passage back home, will be transported to their respective states first. For people who are short on money to pay their transit fare, the Goa government will request their home states to pay for their travel expenses.

Uttar Pradesh:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to draw up an action plan for the return of migrant workers from different states. The Chief Minister asked officials to arrange quarantine shelters and community kitchens for an estimated six lakh workers who will be brought back. The Uttar Pradesh government has sought names, addresses, phone numbers and medical reports of migrant workers in other states. People will have to undergo necessary medical screening before boarding the buses for Uttar Pradesh.

Karnataka:

The Yediyurappa government will arrange transport for all those migrant workers who want to return. According to a News18 report, the cost is estimated at Rs 10,000 per day for 25 people (each bus). For every one lakh people, 4,000 buses are needed so the cost would be around Rs 4 crore for one lakh. The government is expected to incur a cost of about Rs 8 crore if all workers wish to return.

Telangana:

The KCR government has written to the chief secretaries all states to provide details of people from their states who are stranded in Telangana. The states will be asked to bear the financial cost for travel of their people stranded in Telangana. Those who wish to travel to their home state from Telangana will be screened for COVID-19 and passes will be given to asymptomatic persons for undertaking the journey.

Bihar:

Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi has tweeted that the Centre must operate special trains to transport migrants labourers from distant places. Nodal officers have been appointed to bring back the people of Bihar stranded in different parts of the country amid lockdown.

Rajasthan:

The Congress government, headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has started running buses in and out of the state. Nearly 40,000 migrants have been moved by Rajasthan Roadways buses. The Gehlot government is also facilitating the movement of students stranded in Kota.

Delhi:

The Delhi government is in touch with other state governments and will take a decision on the movement of migrants in a day or two, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. "The Union Home Ministry issued an order on the migrants on Wednesday. We are talking to other state governments. We will inform you in a day or two after all the planning. Until then, stay at your home and follow the lockdown," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.