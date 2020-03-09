'MK Stalin is More Dangerous Virus Than Coronavirus', Says DMK Leader Premalatha Vijayakanth

Premalatha Vijayakanth, DMDK leader (Photo Credits: ANI)

Tamil Nadu, March 9: Premalatha Vijayakanth, DMDK (Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam) leader and wife of party chief Vijayakanth, at a public meeting in Madurai said, "MK Stalin (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President) is a more dangerous virus than Coronavirus." On the occasion of International Women's Day, Premalatha Vijayakanth had said that "with the support of the people, Vijayakanth will be next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu".

On the other hand, coronavirus scare continues to grow, as a three-year-old child in Kerala, who had recently travelled to Italy, was tested positive for coronavirus. The child has been kept in isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College, it added. The child had travelled to Italy along with his parents and had returned on March 7. This is the sixth new positive case in the state. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: 3-year-old Kid From Kerala Tests Positive For COVID-19, 40 Cases Detected So Far.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Pathanamthitta District Administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions across the district for three days. Meanwhile, the state board Class 10 examination will take place as per schedule.