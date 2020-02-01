'Modi Government Ready to Talk to Shaheen Bagh Protesters, But...': Ravi Shankar Prasad on Anti-CAA Agitation

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 1: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that the Modi government is ready to talk to anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, but set a pre-condition. Speaking to a delegation of the Muslim community, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government is ready for a discussion with Shaheen Bagh protesters "in a structured form". There shouldn't be any misbehaviour with people sent to initiate a dialogue, he added. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Shaheen Bagh Protest Not Blocking Routes to Polling Stations, Says EC Official.

During the discussion, a man asked Prasad why no representative of the government came to have a discussion with protesters at Shaheen Bagh over the Citizenship Amendment Act. "A section of Muslims rules out any dialogue unless the CAA is taken back. But if you want the government to hold a discussion, so you should make a request in a structured form that you are ready. It should not happen that someone comes and they are being mistreated," the Union Minister responded. Shaheen Bagh Protesters Help Ambulance to Pass as Cops Stand and Watch, Shows Video.

Prasad shared the clip of his response on his Twitter handle on Saturday and wrote: "Government is ready to talk to protestors of Shaheen Bagh but then it should be in a structured form and the @narendramodi govt is ready to communicate with them and clear all their doubts they have against CAA." Hundreds of women have been protesting against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) for over a month.

Ravi Shankar Prasad's Tweet:

Government is ready to talk to protestors of Shaheen Bagh but then it should be in a structured form and the @narendramodi govt is ready to communicate with them and clear all their doubts they have against CAA. pic.twitter.com/UjGikFN8tY — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 1, 2020

The Shaheen Bagh protest, which commenced on December 15, has drawn global attention as protestors are not willing to quit the fight against the CAA. On January 10, the Delhi High Court had refused to intervene on the issue of removal of protestors and put the onus was on the administration.