Indian model Poonam Pandey famously promised that she would strip completely if India won the ICC World Cup 2011. Her statement made the news during the period. India won the 2011 ICC World Cup, defeating Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium. In a recent podcast interview for Dostcast, Poonam Pandey was reminded of her promise to which she recalled the incident and even mentioned that when MS Dhoni, captain at the time heard about her promise, he laughed and said “ha game mein thoda spice hona chahiye.” (There should be some spice in the game). Watch Poonam Pandey’s interview below. MS Dhoni Dances On Tunes Of 'Gulabi Sharara' as Former Indian Cricketer Enjoys Pahaadi Music (Watch Video).

Poonam Pandey Recalls MS Dhoni’s Remark on Model’s Stripping Promise

