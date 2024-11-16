An image went viral on social media claiming that the Indian government will release an INR 7 coin to honour former cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his immense contributions to Indian cricket. The image quickly gained traction, with many users sharing the news online. The INR 7 coin is said to be a special tribute to his achievements. The image shows a coin printed with "Mahendra Singh Dhoni" with his portrait on one side. The other side of the coin features "M.S Dhoni" alongside the number "7". However, the claim was quickly debunked by PIB Fact Check. PIB said, "The claim made in the image is fake. The Department of Economic Affairs has made NO such announcement." Central Govt Giving INR 3,500 Allowance to 10th Pass Unemployed Youth Under ’Berojgari Bhatta Yojana 2024–25? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim by YouTube Channel.

RBI To Issue INR 7 Coin To Honour MS Dhoni?

An image circulating on social media claims that a new ₹7 coin will be released to honor Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his contributions to Indian Cricket.#PIBFactCheck ✔️ The claim made in the image is #fake. ✔️ The Department of Economic Affairs has made NO such announcement. pic.twitter.com/rgFwmVUPbL — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)