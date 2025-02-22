Maharashtra on Saturday, February 22, suspended state bus services to Karnataka after the attack on the MSRTC bus near Belagavi, news agency PTI reported, citing a government official. Earlier, a NWKRTC bus conductor had been attacked in Belagavi for asking two commuters to speak in Kannada. Karnataka: Language Row Sparks Tension in Border District of Belagavi As RTC Bus Conductor Attacked by a Group for Asking Them To Speak in Kannada.

Maharashtra Suspends MSRTC Bus Services to Karnataka

Maharashtra suspends state bus services to Karnataka after attack on MSRTC bus near Belagavi: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 22, 2025

