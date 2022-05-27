Mumbai, May 27: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started to reach out to various resident groups and office-bearers of various housing societies in order to set up Shiv Yoga Kendras. The country's richest civic body is planning to set up yoga centers across the 24 administrative wards in Mumbai.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the civic body has called for expression of interest from yoga centers that are registered for two years with the Yoga Certification Board or the Indian Yoga Institute, as per the guidelines and recommendations of AYUSH. Tsunami Warning Issued for Indian Ocean Region After 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits East Timor Coast.

As per sources, yoga teachers or instructors, who will be recruited for the initiative must have three years of experience and be trained in Common Yoga Protocol as per the Union government norms.

The BMC is planning to start the yoga centers on June 1. The Shiv Yoga Kendras are expected to provide free-of-cost training to people. In its budget for the city this year, the civic body had said that it will start 200 yoga centers.

The fund for the same will facilitate the logistical arrangements to be made for starting yoga training and recruiting trained teachers or wellness instructors.

