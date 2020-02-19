Mumbai: Four 5-Star Hotels Receive Bomb Threat Over Email; Investigation Underway

Mumbai Police| Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, February 19: Panic gripped Mumbai after, four five-star hotels of the maximum city received a bomb threat on Wednesday. The hotels received the threat over a mail. The Joint Commissioner, Crime of Mumbai Police said that the sender of the email claims to be from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group. Bomb Scare at Mumbai Airport! IndiGo Receives Bomb Threat Call for Mumbai-Delhi Flight 6E 3612.

According to some reports, the hotels that received the bomb-threat are - Grand Hyatt, The Leela, Ramada and Princess. After receiving the information, bomb sqaud of Mumbai Police reached the hotels. However, nothing suspicious was found. The police is currently investigating the matter. More details are still awaited. Panic at Mumbai Airport After Control Room Heard ‘Bomb Hain’ When Job Aspirant Said ‘Bombay’.

ANI's Tweet:

Joint CP Crime, Mumbai Police: Four five-star hotels in Mumbai have received a bomb threat over e-mail. The sender of the email claims to be from Lashkar-e-Taiba; police investigating the e-mail pic.twitter.com/TGBneo9p5V — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020

Earlier this month, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai received a call that there was a bomb in the aircraft. As per standard operating procedure (SOP), all the passengers were deplaned, and luggage was offloaded for security check.

A total of 180 passengers were on board when the threat call was received. After threat call, proper security measures were taken and the flight got security clearance from aviation security CISF. Later, the flight departed for Mumbai.